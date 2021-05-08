Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.31.

AVLR traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

