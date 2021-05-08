Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

