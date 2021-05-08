Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02-3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. 2,195,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Avaya has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.