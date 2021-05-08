AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.48). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

