Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $453,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $7,315,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

