AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $359.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 57,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

