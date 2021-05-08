Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXLA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 66,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,744. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.