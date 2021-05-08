Axe Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Axe has a total market cap of $649,351.68 and $37.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

