AXEL (AXEL) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, AXEL has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. AXEL has a market cap of $87.42 million and $114,616.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AXEL

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 764,269,832 coins and its circulating supply is 276,599,830 coins. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AXEL is axel.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

