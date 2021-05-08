B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 187.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

