B. Riley Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $94.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

SIMO stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. 682,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,682. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

