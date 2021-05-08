B. Riley Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.40.

Shares of SEDG opened at $220.40 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

