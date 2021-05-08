B. Riley Raises Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $151.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $411,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

