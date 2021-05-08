B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.65.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. B2Gold has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.73.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

