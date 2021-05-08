Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.56 ($38.30).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.