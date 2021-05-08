Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 235,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

