Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.