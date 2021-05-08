Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

