Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.18. 39,249,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,364,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

