Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. Analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

