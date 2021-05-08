Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $143.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.16 million and the highest is $144.20 million. Banner reported sales of $147.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $559.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.85. 98,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,207. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $60.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

