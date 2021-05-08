Barclays’ (BCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 271,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Barclays by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

