Barclays Boosts (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 190

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166 ($2.17).

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.