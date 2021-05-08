Barclays Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $40.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

PFE opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,086 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

