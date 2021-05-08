Barclays Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. R. F. Lafferty cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,586,000 after acquiring an additional 823,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

