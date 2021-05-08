Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $68.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.