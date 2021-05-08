Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

ABX opened at C$29.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The company has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

