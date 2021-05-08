Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

NYSE:SXI traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. 59,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,755. Standex International has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Standex International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

