Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.65 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 163,601 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of £173.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.65.

About Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

