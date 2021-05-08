Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

