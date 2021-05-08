Belden Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Belden in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. Belden has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

