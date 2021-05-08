Beldex Hits Market Cap of $58.02 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $58.02 million and $194,380.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

