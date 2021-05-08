Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €18.50 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €18.50 ($21.76) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIC. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.92 ($19.90).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.58.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

