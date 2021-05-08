Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WKCMF. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $159.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.59.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

