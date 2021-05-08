Berry Data Hits Market Cap of $12.75 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $6.38 or 0.00010811 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $196,737.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00256389 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,745.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.98 or 0.01120754 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 288% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00759089 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

