BetProtocol Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00082447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00062697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00793392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.81 or 0.09617496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044206 BTC.

BetProtocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

