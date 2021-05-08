Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,082.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

