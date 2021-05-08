BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHP. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,050.91 ($26.80).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,337.50 ($30.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 21.17 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,007.05. The stock has a market cap of £49.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

