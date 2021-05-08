Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. 96,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,184. The firm has a market cap of $733.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

