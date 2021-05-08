Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells $212,400.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

