BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BIGC opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

