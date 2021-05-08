Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.40 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05-0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $23.90 on Friday, hitting $154.23. 3,917,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,057 shares of company stock valued at $25,043,115 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

