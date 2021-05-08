Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $81,202.02 and $1.43 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00256335 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.04 or 0.01124272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00768533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 292.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures.

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

