BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post sales of $18.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.72 million and the highest is $25.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 543.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $73.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.83 million to $84.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $124.82 million to $203.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 6,454,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

