Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,188,352. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.