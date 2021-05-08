Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Up 11.1%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1,419.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.