bitCNY 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.38 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $5.38 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00253594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 523.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.20 or 0.01133750 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.81 or 0.00739297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.79 or 0.99551545 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

