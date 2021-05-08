Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $9,588.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

