Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Hits $2.08 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $389.57 or 0.00660827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,951.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.87 or 0.02374627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002202 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003649 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,727,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.