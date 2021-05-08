Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 276,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,359. The company has a market cap of $921.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $111,043.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock worth $408,694 in the last ninety days.

BDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

